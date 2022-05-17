Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kenon by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at $259,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 190.57% and a return on equity of 47.14%.
Kenon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kenon (KEN)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.