Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kenon by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at $259,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kenon stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.60. 47,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,745. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. Kenon has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 190.57% and a return on equity of 47.14%.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

