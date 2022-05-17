Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.16. 1,887,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

