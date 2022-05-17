Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading Up 7.7%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.32.
Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)
Further Reading
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.