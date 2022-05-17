Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading Up 7.7%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.32.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

