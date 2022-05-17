Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.08. 5,406,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,575. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.