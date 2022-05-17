J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will post $350.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.00 million. J&J Snack Foods posted sales of $324.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J&J Snack Foods.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,550. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

