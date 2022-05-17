Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.96 ($24.96).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €18.08 ($18.83) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.89). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.65.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

