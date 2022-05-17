J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.48. The company had a trading volume of 458,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,486. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $66,218,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after buying an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

