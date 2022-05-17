iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 437.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,587 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,622,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $97.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,248,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,066. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

