iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after buying an additional 853,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,371,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,644,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. 239,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,530. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

