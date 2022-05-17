iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:IBTG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $25.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.
