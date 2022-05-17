iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IBTG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTG Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 51.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.