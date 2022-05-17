iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. decreased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.