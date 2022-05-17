iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. 458,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

