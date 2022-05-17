Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Investors Title stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.64. 2,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $156.96 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.90.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

