Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Investors Title stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.64. 2,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $156.96 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.90.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.30%.
About Investors Title (Get Rating)
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
