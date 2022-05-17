Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,802. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

