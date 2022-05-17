Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.73. 77,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $46.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.