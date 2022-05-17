Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.73. 77,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1,241.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.