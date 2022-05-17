International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $465,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $759,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

TJX opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.