Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Director Sells 6,400 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) Director James R. Burke sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $80,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,185.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 362,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $590.43 million, a PE ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 1.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

