Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells 12,769 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 12,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $22,345.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $240,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:EFTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.