Insider Buying: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Acquires 34,872 Shares of Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti acquired 34,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $705,460.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,996,231 shares in the company, valued at $40,383,753.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Robotti acquired 60,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $1,489,200.00.

Tidewater stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. 1,176,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

