Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,410,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,204.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter worth $327,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TELA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

