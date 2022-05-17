Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Purchases 42,914 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 42,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,702.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,482,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,869.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 14,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,060.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 24,596 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,324.84.

On Monday, May 9th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 49,221 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $111,731.67.

On Thursday, May 5th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 16,903 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,369.81.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908.29.

On Thursday, April 28th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 23,381 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,243.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,489.79.

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,753.05.

NASDAQ ABIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 93,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.20. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

