Indexed Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,502.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $515,194.92 and approximately $2,502.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00512503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,408.44 or 1.66606591 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.