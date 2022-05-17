Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Independent Bank also posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 62,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,823. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $402.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

