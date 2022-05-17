Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

IMO stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

