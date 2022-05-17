Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £486.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.40. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.