Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

BOSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($67.71) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($72.92) to €64.00 ($66.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($69.79) to €60.00 ($62.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Hugo Boss stock remained flat at $$10.61 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

