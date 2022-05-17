HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.71 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.08.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $19.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -245.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $295.53 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HubSpot by 42.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.