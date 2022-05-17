Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,433. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.