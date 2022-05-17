HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

HRT stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. 325,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,935,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,535,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

