Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.69 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will post sales of $154.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.89 million and the lowest is $147.48 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $150.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $625.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.81 million to $644.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $657.52 million, with estimates ranging from $638.37 million to $676.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 572.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 31.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRTG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 499,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.80. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.