Helen Sabzevari Sells 177,968 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $211,781.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PGEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,812. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $265.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 84.48%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 1,530.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,739 shares during the period. Third Security LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 83,380,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.