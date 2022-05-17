Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. 1,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249. The company has a market capitalization of $166.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.05%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

