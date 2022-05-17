Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 50.2% This Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $34.15 million and approximately $892,075.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,125.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,046.62 or 0.06793659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00226366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.00672184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00547626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00070768 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,849,768 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

