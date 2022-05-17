Harvest Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.51 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $49.96 or 0.00167313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.78 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 694,237 coins and its circulating supply is 676,210 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

