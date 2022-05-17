Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.00. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $37,142,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after buying an additional 579,702 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $16,421,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 261,979 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.