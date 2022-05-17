Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New $50.69 Million Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,389,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,685,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.69% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,947,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 775,351 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,465 shares during the last quarter.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
