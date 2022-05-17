Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,285 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,000. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $956.97.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $29.99 on Tuesday, reaching $754.36. The stock had a trading volume of 767,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,889,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $937.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $977.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

