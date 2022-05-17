Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 459 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Boeing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.28 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average of $194.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

