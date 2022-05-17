Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 697,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 117,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. 572,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,674,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

