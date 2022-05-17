Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.80. The stock had a trading volume of 123,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,006,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

