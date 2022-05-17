Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

GRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $0.89 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $740,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

