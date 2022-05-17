Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $107,743.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,268.37 or 1.00040988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00106229 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

