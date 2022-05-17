Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Reaches $0.0217 on Major Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $71,818.99 and approximately $47,137.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,920.56 or 1.00002332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00106613 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.