Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 53,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $139,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNDM traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.96. 812,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 899.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.15. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.55.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares valued at $870,264. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

