Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $142.02 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Synopsys worth $142,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.73. The company had a trading volume of 817,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.44 and a 200-day moving average of $321.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.04 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.