Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,423 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $16,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.73. 648,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,161. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45.

