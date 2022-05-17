GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $234,373.45 and $70.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,604.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,016.86 or 0.06812596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00237978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016752 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.14 or 0.00682806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00567521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00070306 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004378 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.