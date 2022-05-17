Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 10,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Geox Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

