Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Million

Brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) to announce $14.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the highest is $14.49 million. Genasys posted sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $54.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.55 million to $55.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genasys.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GNSS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,949. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 451,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genasys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genasys by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 52,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

