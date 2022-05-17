GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.87 ($44.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.95 ($37.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €33.27 ($34.66) and a one year high of €48.55 ($50.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

